Naming Things in Swift

Think about who will be reading your code, and when. Is it a colleague, who will use the code every day? Or maybe yourself six months from now? Are you trying to encourage more casual contributions to your open source project? These different situations may affect how you name some function. Let’s examine.

A colleague using your code every day is likely to be thoroughly familiar with your codebase and its conventions, so pithy code might be best. If you don’t plan on working on the codebase for six months, you’ll likely return to it unfamiliar with its conventions, so being wordy might be most helpful. Casual contributors to open source projects probably won’t understand how large codebases fit together, so being overly verbose could help improve the number of contributions to your project.

Think about who is likely to read your code, and what their goals are.

These are guidelines, not axioms. Break the rules if your intuition tells you to. Let’s discuss guidelines for naming things in rough order of importance. And remember: always keep context in mind!

(Please remember that I’m adapting these naming guidelines from the original article for Swift – we owe that post and its author, Li Haoyi.)

# Wider-Scoped Names Should Be Longer

Why is the name i okay in this example?

for var i in 0 ..< 10 { print ( i ) }

But not in this one?

struct MyStruct { let i : Int }

Consider where i is being referred from within the codebase. In the first example, i is only accessed from within the for loop. But in the second example, it is a member of a struct and is accessed by any code using that struct, possibly the entire codebase! At a glance, it’s impossible to find out the context of i because it’s so widely used.

Remember: we want to tell the programmer reading the code something they don’t know but want to know. Let’s fix the struct.

struct MyStruct { let numberOfInteractions : Int }

This doesn’t mean that all loop variables should be short, it only means that widely used names should be longer. Let’s see a counterexample, where a short variable name in a loop can be a bad idea.

for var i in 0 ..< 10 { ... ... let data = Data ( repeating : 0 , count : i ) ... ... writeToDb ( transformedData , i ) // Tricky C API... ... ... ... let temp = i + 1 ... }

I think we can all agree that i would benefit from a longer name. Why? Because its scope of use is wider, and it’s used more. That brings us to our next guideline.

# More-Used Names Should be Shorter

Consider print , probably the first function you learned in Swift. As a function name, “print” works perfectly well:

print ( "Hi there!" )

So why doesn’t “cache” work well here?

class Downloader { func cache () { ... } } ... @UIApplicationMain class AppDelegate : UIResponder , UIApplicationDelegate { func applicationDidFinishLaunching ( _ application : UIApplication ) { ... downloader . cache () // Only called at app startup. } }

print is used a lot and any Swift developer could be expected to be familiar with it. cache is only used once and is defined in a custom object that probably doesn’t get looked at all too often. It could benefit from a longer name.

class Downloader { func initializeCache () { ... } }

Much nicer.

# Dangerous Names Should be Longer

Some functions should be long because of what they do. Dangerous functions should be long, while boring ones should be shorter. This is a function that’s too long.

extension Downloader { func loadDataFieldsFromOfflineCache () { ... } }

It could be something like this instead: loadFromCache .

extension Downloader { func loadFromCache () { ... } }

But consider this function, which really benefits from being quite long:

extension Downloader { func deleteAPICredentialsFromCache () { ... } }

This function has a long name because it’s dangerous to call it: we always want to avoid deleting user data by accident. For that reason you wouldn’t want to call it something really succinct, like:

extension Downloader { func delToken () { /* deletes user data omg! */ } }

Remember: we want to tell the developer reading the name something they don’t know but that they do want to know. I imagine whoever calling this function definitely wants to know if it deletes user data!

# Names with Source-Context Should be Shorter

Types with names that exist inside types should be shorter, and ones that exist outside types should be longer. Consider the following:

protocol Delegate { ... }

That’s probably too short, since we don’t know what the Delegate protocol is for. Let’s improve it by giving it a longer name:

protocol DownloaderDelegate { ... }

Awesome! Now the name helps us know what the protocol is for.

If the Swift compiler supported protocols within types, an alternative improvement would be:

class Downloader { protocol Delegate { ... } }

This would extend its fully qualified name to be Downloader.Delegate . But alas, Swift doesn’t yet support this kind of protocol nesting.

Just make sure to avoid duplicating type information within names:

class Downloader { protocol DownloaderDelegate { ... } }

Developers already know that types inside the Downloader class have to do with that class, so repeating that information is superfluous. This brings us to our final guideline:

# Strongly Typed Names Should be Shorter

Swift has a powerful, expressive type system and we can use that to make our names shorter. For example, consider the following property:

class Downloader { var downloaderDelegate : Delegate }

We already know that the delegate property belongs to the Downloader class, so giving it downloaderDelegate as a property name is excessive.

Here’s another counterexample:

func zipTwoSequences <...> ( _ sequence1 : Sequence1 , _ sequence2 : Sequence2 ) -> ...

Instead, the standard library contains only:

func zip <...> ( _ sequence1 : Sequence1 , _ sequence2 : Sequence2 ) -> ...

This is because it’s obvious from the type signature that the arguments are sequences.

That’s all for naming guidelines, let’s talk about Swift features that let us be concise!

# Omitting Names Entirely

On the spectrum of verbose to succinct, at the very end of “succinct”, we have the option to just not name things at all. You can do this with trailing closure syntax, with unnamed parameters, and with positional closure arguments. When to use them is a matter of following the guidelines outlined above.

Trailing closure syntax is really handy, it helps make calling functions more concise. Borrowing from the Ray Wenderlich Swift Style Guide section on closures: don’t use trailing closure syntax if the purpose of the closure is ambiguous. For example, this would be bad:

UIView . animate ( withDuration : 1.0 , animations : { ... }) { finished in ... }

This would definitely be more clear:

UIView . animate ( withDuration : 1.0 , animations : { ... }, completion : { finished in ... })

For unnamed parameters, I’ll refer you to the official Swift API Guidelines on argument labels:

Omit all labels when arguments cannot be usefully distinguished (ex: union(set1, set2) ).

). Omit labels when its clear from the grammar of the function name what the first argument is (ex: addSubview(y) ).

). Omit labels for type conversion (ex: Int64(someUInt32) ).

). Otherwise (generally) include argument labels.

Finally, that brings us to positional closure arguments. When to use these depends mostly on the length of your closure, and closely matches the “Wider-Scoped Names Should Be Longer” rule.

If your closure does only a few things, use positional closure arguments:

( 0 ..< 10 ) . map ({ String ( $0 ) })

Here’s a counterexample of being overly verbose:

( 0 ..< 10 ) . map ({ number in String ( number ) })

And this is what things would look like if you don’t adhere to the first two guidelines about naming things.

( 0 ..< 10 ) . map ({ ... ... let data = Data ( repeating : 0 , count : $0 ) ... ... return Model ( fromData : data , index : $0 ) })

Again, refer to the Ray Wenderlich guide for more info on closures.

Remember, the guidelines we’ve discussed today are not absolutes. Experiment, ask others, and learn. Have fun!